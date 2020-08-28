NHL Reveals Updated Schedule For Bruins Vs. Lightning Playoff Series

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will resume their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Saturday.

The NHL on Friday announced its updated schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup, and the B’s and Bolts will return to the ice for Game 4 on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the complete updated schedule for the remainder of the series.

Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. ET (NBC, 98.5)

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN, 98.5)

Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 at TBD (TBD)*

*if necessary

The Lightning currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after winning back-to-back contests at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

This revamped schedule comes on the heels of the NHL postponing its playoff games Thursday and Friday amid the fallout from the Jacob Blake shooting and continued protests related to racial injustice and police brutality.