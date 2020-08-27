NHL Announces Postponement Of Thursday, Friday Stanley Cup Playoff Games

The NHL has made its choice.

Stanley Cup Playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday officially have been postponed, the league announced Thursday.

The news comes in the wake of the NBA postponing all playoff games since Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

“After much discussions, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled,” the NHL and NHL Players’ Associations statement said.

Read the whole statement below: