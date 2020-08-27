Bruins Release Statement As Team Works To ‘Promote Equality And End Racism’

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and players Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron all spoke up in support of NBA players deciding to boycott games Wednesday.

The organization on Thursday took it a step further as the Bruins released a statement citing the importance of promoting equality and end racism.

The statement comes as professional sports leagues across the country have taken a stand for racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin.

“The Bruins are proud of our players for using their platform to bring further attention to a movement that is important to them, our organization and our game,” the statement read.

“They have our unwavering support, as we all work to promote equality and end racism.”

The NHL announced it will postpone playoff games both Thursday and Friday, which is when the Bruins were set to take the ice for Game 4 of their second-round series.

It’s not yet known when the Bruins will face the Tampa Bay Lightning.