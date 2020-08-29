Red Sox Hold Pregame Ceremony Honoring Jackie Robinson Before Game Vs. Nationals

April 15 is recognized as Jackie Robinson Day throughout Major League Baseball. But this year it was celebrated on Aug. 28 due to COVID-19.

Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB and made his debut April 15, 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Every team in the league wears No. 42 to celebrate Robinson and the impact he had for future players.

And the Red Sox held a powerful pregame ceremony prior to their matchup with the Washington Nationals, which included an excerpt from a speech Robinson gave in 1964.

The Red Sox then tweeted another video thanking Robinson with a montage of him and players he helped pave the way for in the league Check it out: