It Sure Seems Like Tom Brady Already Has Replaced Julian Edelman

You’re not going to want to see this, Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots receiver seemingly has been replaced by longtime friend, quarterback and confidant Tom Brady. Brady, as you know by now, is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and seems to already have found his next Edelman in slot receiver Scotty Miller.

Just listen to Brady gush about the 5-foot-11, 174-pound Division I FBS product.

“He’s just another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player. He’s everything we talk about,” Brady told reporters Friday, per the team.

“He retains, you know, and he takes it to the next practice, and he’s displaying things and showing to everybody that he deserves a big role. You can trust where he’s going to be. He makes the plays when they come his way. He’s really been fun to work with and fun to see grow from the day that I got here.”

Certainly sounds similar to how Brady used to praise Edelman, doesn’t it? The Buccaneers themselves even captioned the video, “Name a better bromance…” as if they were unaware about the past decade.

There is an obvious difference, of course. The 23-year-old Miller enters his second NFL season after having played in 10 games (two starts) as a rookie. He caught 13 passes on 26 targets for 200 yards and one touchdown.

He’ll have a lot of room to grow if he really does want to live up to one of the NFL’s best-ever postseason receivers, but then again, entering your second campaign with Brady throwing you passes is a good way to start.