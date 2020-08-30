Red Sox Show Appreciation For Mitch Moreland With Farewell Instagram Post

Mitch Moreland’s Red Sox tenure has come to a close.

The Red Sox on Sunday traded Moreland to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects: third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. The veteran first baseman, who was in the midst of his fourth season in Boston, is joining a Padres team that currently sits five games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Not long after officially announcing the trade, the Red Sox took to their Instagram page to thank Moreland for his efforts both on and off the field.

Moreland became both an All-Star and a World Series champion for the first time in his Major League Baseball career over the course of his three-plus seasons with the Red Sox. Arguably his premier highlight with Boston came in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series when he crushed a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning and set the stage for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.