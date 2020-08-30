Red Sox Look To Earn Sixth Home Win Of Season Sunday Vs. Nationals

The Red Sox are looking to get back on track

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals clashed at Fenway Park for a Sunday matinee matchup.

The Red Sox entered their rubber match against the Nationals while sporting a 5-11 record at home in Boston during this coronavirus-shortened season.

Boston has hit well at home home this season with a .271 batting average heading into Sunday, but pitching has been an issue as it also carries a 6.38 home ERA.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

