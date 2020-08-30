Red Sox Look To Earn Sixth Home Win Of Season Sunday Vs. Nationals

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals clashed at Fenway Park for a Sunday matinee matchup.

The Red Sox entered their rubber match against the Nationals while sporting a 5-11 record at home in Boston during this coronavirus-shortened season.

Boston has hit well at home home this season with a .271 batting average heading into Sunday, but pitching has been an issue as it also carries a 6.38 home ERA.

