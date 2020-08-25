Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Alex Verdugo Leads Off In Series Opener

The Red Sox will look to right the ship Tuesday in Buffalo.
(Yes, Buffalo.)
Boston will open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays, who this season play their home games at Sahlen Field in western New York. The Red Sox, losers of two straight, will send lefty Kyle Hart to the mound for the series opener. Hart was decent last time out after struggling mightily in his Major League Baseball debut.
The Blue Jays will counter with righty Chase Anderson.
As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo, who has hit safely in 13 consecutive games, will bat leadoff and play left field. He got the day off Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.
The rest of the lineup is similarly standard, with Kevin Pillar in right and Jose Peraza at second base. Tuesday’s game is scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m. ET.
Here are the full lineups for both teams:
RED SOX (9-20)
Alex Verdugo, LF
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, RF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Christian Vazquez, C
Kevin Pillar, RF
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Jose Peraza, 2B
Kyle Hart, LHP (0-1, 11.12 ERA)
TORONTO BLUE JAYS (14-13)
Cavan Biggio, RF
Randal Grichuk, DH
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
Teoscar Hernandez, CF
Lourdes Gurril Jr., LF
Travis Shaw, 3B
Danny Jansen, C
Brandon Drury, 2B
Santiago Espinal, SS
Chase Anderson, RHP (0-0, 2.79 ERA)