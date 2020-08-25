What Colin Cowherd Believes Is Patriots’ Ceiling In 2020 NFL Season

You’d have to go all the way back to 2002 for the last time the Patriots didn’t post a double-digit regular-season win total.

Colin Cowherd sees that streak coming to a halt in the upcoming campaign. In fact, “The Herd” host believes New England won’t come particularly close to reaching 10-plus victories in 2020.

Cowherd on Tuesday gave his two cents on five over/under bets for the new season, one of which pegging the Patriots at nine wins. The FOX Sports 1 talking head believes that’s an “outrageously high” mark for New England, thus making him all in on the under.

“The Patriots lost four of their last six games (in 2019),” Cowherd said. “Jamie Collins was their leading sacker — gone. Kyle Van Noy got more hits on the quarterback than anybody — gone. They had a league-leading eight players opt out. They return only five starters and they play seven games against (2019) playoff teams in the NFL, that’s an NFL-high. Cam (Newton) had no camp, Cam shared snaps for a few practices. This is not a nine-win team. To me, New England’s a six-, seven-win team tops.”

New England is a 6 win football team. @ColinCowherd gives his Top 5 over/under bets for the NFL season: pic.twitter.com/SH83w99ugK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 25, 2020

The Patriots certainly have their work cut out for them in trying to put together a successful 2020 season. But if football history has taught us anything, we probably shouldn’t bet against Bill Belichick.