The Phoenix Suns currently are undefeated inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

They’ll be hard-pressed to keep it that way Tuesday.

The Suns, who took down the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their third seeding game. Kawhi Leonard and Co. narrowly fell to the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday before rebounding with a 23-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here’s how to watch Suns vs. Clippers online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images