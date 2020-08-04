The Toronto Maple Leafs are attempting to avoid being embarrassed on their home ice.
Of course, no fans are in attendance right now, but the Leafs are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the second game of their best-of-five qualifying round.
Columbus won Game 1, meaning a loss Tuesday for the Leafs will push them to the brink of elimination.
Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs online:
When: Tuesday, August 4, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
2020 NHL Playoffs: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round Primer For All Matchups
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images