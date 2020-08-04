Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are attempting to avoid being embarrassed on their home ice.

Of course, no fans are in attendance right now, but the Leafs are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the second game of their best-of-five qualifying round.

Columbus won Game 1, meaning a loss Tuesday for the Leafs will push them to the brink of elimination.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs online:

When: Tuesday, August 4, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

