Tuukka Rask Opt-Out: Cam Neely Responds To Bruins Goalie’s Decision

When Tuukka Rask made the decision to opt-out of the NHL season, it was general manager Don Sweeney and Boston Bruins president Cam Neely who he delivered the news to.

And on Thursday, Neely broke his silence on the goalie’s decision.

Speaking to the media for the first time since arriving in the Toronto bubble, Neely reacted to Rask’s opt-out.

“I have not spoken to Tuukka the last few days (since he told me),” Neely said on a Zoom call. “Obviously, as you know, as Don mentioned, he came to us and spoke to us the morning of game three, where he said he had to go home and deal with a family emergency, so we respected that. Now it’s about the guys that are here and the team that we have here that we have to focus.”

The Bruins have Jaroslav Halak starting in net now, with Daniel Vladar backing him up. Maxime Lagace also is with the team in Toronto.