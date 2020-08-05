Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No ball hit to an open part of the outfield could be safe from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Because let’s be honest, he’ll chase down anything.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder has shown that time and time again, including Tuesday evening as his team took on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of their two-game series.

Brandon Lowe lined out to center with two outs in the top of the third inning, and Bradley Jr. proceeded to run what felt like a mile to make the exceptional diving catch.

WNKPHUSNASNZL IS THIS MAN REAL?! pic.twitter.com/jFQ0KKQxU2 — NESN (@NESN) August 4, 2020

Major League Baseball reviewed the play to make sure he caught the ball, as if there ever was any doubt.

If you’re keeping track, that’s his third snag like that of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images