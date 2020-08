Could Kevin Pillar be putting together a cycle performance Saturday?

The Boston Red Sox outfielder smacked a triple in the second inning and followed it up by belting a solo home run over the Green Monster during the fourth frame.

Pillar’s second hit of the night extended Boston’s one-run lead to 5-3 after four innings.

Check it out:

You got to make sure you have your head on a swivel over on Landsdowne! 💪@RedSox | https://t.co/8YcZCoVAmi pic.twitter.com/Kqw0XnJIBd — NESN (@NESN) August 30, 2020

It was the second home run of the night for the Red Sox after teammate Xander Bogaerts unleashed a three-run shot in the first inning.