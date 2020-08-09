Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There have been a handful of bright spots for the Red Sox offense through the first quarter of the 2020 season, and Mitch Moreland has been one of them.

Moreland kept things rolling Sunday afternoon in his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Boston’s first baseman jumped all over an 0-1 fastball from Matt Shoemaker, lifting a towering shot to straightaway center field for his fifth home run on the campaign. Moreland’s round-tripper gave the Sox an early lead over their American League East division rival in the series finale.

Check it out:

Mitch ➡️ Dead Center pic.twitter.com/0r8mTBBWQd — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2020

The solo homer also was Moreland’s third career home run off of Shoemaker.

