It remains to be seen if Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley will continue their war of words, but Paul George is no longer interested in the back-and-forth.

The drama began Saturday when Lillard missed two free throws in crunch time against the Clippers, which helped Los Angeles prevail with a 122-117 win over Portland. Beverley appeared to be mocking the Trail Blazers star following the costly misses, which prompted Lillard to issue a stern reminder to Beverley and George following the game. The saga continued on Instagram where all three players delivered barbs.

George is moving on from the ordeal, however, as evidenced by an Instagram post he shared Saturday night.

George and Beverley probably would both be best served by staying away from drama and keeping their eye on the prize. The start of the NBA playoffs is just over a week away, and the Clippers will enter the postseason as one of the top title contenders.

