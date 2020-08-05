Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 has changed the atmosphere in Major League Baseball parks across the United States, but Juan Soto is making the best of the situation.

Despite some noise fed through ballpark sound systems, players have little to feed off of when big plays are made on either side of the ball with no fans in the stands. That’s left players, like Soto, to get creative.

So when Josh Harrison launched a solo home run in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, the Washington Nationals outfielder displayed his boundless excitement by hopping on top of the dugout and breaking out a few dance moves.

Check it out, via MASN’s Dan Kolko:

Juan Soto approves of Josh Harrison’s homer. pic.twitter.com/CySJzbjwwG — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 4, 2020

We stan that energy.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images