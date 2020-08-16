David Pastrnak’s availability was labeled as a game-time decision heading into Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes.

It appears that will be the case once again as Game 4 approaches.

Pastrnak has been out of action since the series opener of Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against Carolina. The star winger made a brief appearance during the Bruins’ optional practice Sunday, which, of course, can be taken as a positive. But head coach Bruce Cassidy still is unsure whether Pastrnak will be able to play in Monday’s Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena.

“Pasta skated today briefly. Did some work after in the gym. That’s encouraging,” Cassidy told reporters Sunday. “He’s got his skates on out there. How does that bode for tomorrow? Not sure yet. Probably a little premature. Let’s see how he does in the morning. So I’d put him at I’d say 50/50 I guess, at best, right now. Of course, that could change over 24 hours.”

The B’s split the two games in Pastrnak’s absence following their double-overtime win in Game 1. Pastrnak’s replacement on the top line, Anders Bjork, struggled in Boston’s Game 3 win Saturday, racking up three penalties while logging a game-low 7:05 time on ice.

Boston will look to put Carolina on the brink of elimination Monday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images