The Red Sox look to halt their losing streak Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Boston and New York will be on the primetime stage for Game 3 of their four-game set. The Bronx Bombers have lived up to the moniker thus far in the series, posting double-digit run totals in the first two matchups.

Chris Mazza will aim to cool down the Yankees’ bats when he makes his first start Major League Baseball start. The right-hander impressed in his lone appearance with Boston this season, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings while only allowing one hit in Yankee Stadium back on Aug. 1. Mazza will be opposed by New York southpaw J.A. Happ.

Kevin Plawecki will do the catching, while Christian Vazquez will take on the designated hitter duties, moving J.D. Martinez over to right field.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (6-15)

Kevin Pillar, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Chris Mazza, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

YANKEES (14-6)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Mike Tauchman, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Mike Ford, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Brett Gardner, LF

Clint Frazier, DH

Tyler Wade, 2B

J.A. Happ, LHP (0-1, 10.29 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images