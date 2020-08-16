Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox actually had a chance to win Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, largely thanks to J.D. Martinez.

With the Red Sox trailing 8-1 in the eighth inning at Fenway Park, Martinez blasted a grand slam off Rays righty Aaron Slegers to make it an 8-5 game. Boston went on to lose 9-5, but Martinez did all he could to spark what would’ve been a wild comeback.

You can click here to watch Martinez’s biggest hit of the 2020 season.

If the Red Sox are going to make some noise this season, they’ll need J.D. Martinez to be, well, J.D. Martinez. His grand slam against the Rays might be just what he needed to send him on a much-needed hot streak.

This game-changing play is presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images