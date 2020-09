An injury has befell arguably the Boston Red Sox’s top position player.

In the bottom of the third inning of the Sox’s game with the New York Yankees on Friday, Alex Verdugo grabbed at his hamstring after sliding into second base. After getting out at third the next at-bat, he went straight back to the dugout and down the tunnel with a trainer.

Verdugo was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin in right field.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images