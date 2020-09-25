Brad Stevens Responds To Criticism He’s Faced During Celtics-Heat Series

Brad Stevens isn’t the sole reason the Boston Celtics’ back is against the wall, but he’s not completely absolved of blame.

Few coaches in Boston history who haven’t won anything have managed to avoid criticism the way Stevens has over his time as coach of the Celtics.

But during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat, which Boston trails 3-1 entering Friday’s Game 5, the, well, heat has turned up on Stevens from the fanbase.

So, how’s he feel about all that criticism?

"Everyone's entitled to say whatever they want. I'm doing my best to make sure we're in a great position. I don't get caught up in the outcome as much as how we play because there are just things you can't control. But you control mindset, prep, readiness I feel good about us." — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 25, 2020

Stevens and the Celtics will try to keep their season alive in Game 5, with tip set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images