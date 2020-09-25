Brad Stevens Responds To Criticism He’s Faced During Celtics-Heat Series

Brad Stevens isn’t the sole reason the Boston Celtics’ back is against the wall, but he’s not completely absolved of blame.
Few coaches in Boston history who haven’t won anything have managed to avoid criticism the way Stevens has over his time as coach of the Celtics.
But during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat, which Boston trails 3-1 entering Friday’s Game 5, the, well, heat has turned up on Stevens from the fanbase.
So, how’s he feel about all that criticism?
Stevens and the Celtics will try to keep their season alive in Game 5, with tip set for 8:30 p.m. ET.