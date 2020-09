Do the Boston Celtics have three straight wins in them?

We’re about to find out.

The Celtics on Friday will meet the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics, of course, trail the best-of-seven series 3-1, meaning a loss ends their season.

An hour ahead of tip-off, the team dropped a social media hype video, which begins with a grpahic showing a bar “loading (the) comeback.”

You can watch it here.