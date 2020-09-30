Brad Stevens Thinks Current Celtics Team Has Chance To Be ‘Special’

The Boston Celtics fell short of the NBA Finals this season, but certainly have a group with some long-term promise.

Sure, Boston hasn’t made it out of the Eastern Conference finals since 2010. But the current squad has undergone plenty of growth the last few years, and has the talent and chemistry to continue.

Head coach Brad Stevens, for one, believes the team has something special on their hands.

“I think this is a really good group,” Stevens said Wednesday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

“From what was accomplished to where we can go and where we can grow, I feel like this group has a chance to be special. I think that’s really exciting. I’m really hopeful.”

The ever-changing landscape of the East, which has grown increasingly competitive in recent years, however, will be one of Boston’s biggest hurdles.

“It’s not enough to stay the same, as far as it’s not enough to expect that, because you ended where you ended, you will be back there,” Stevens said, via Forsberg. “… Everyone has to get better for us to have a chance to be back and hoepfully move ahead.”

What happens next, especially with changes looming in the offseason? Only time will tell.

