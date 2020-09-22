Should Patriots Trade For Wide Receiver Help? Cam Newton Weighs In

Cam Newton has confidence in the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.

The Patriots quarterback was asked Tuesday whether his team could benefit from adding a wideout via trade.

“Man, I’ll say this: The answers are in that locker room,” Newton said on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show. “We’ve got Little Bud, Doughboy, Highway 11 and MyGerms. We’re good to go.

“Let me rewind that. We have Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.”

This projected as one of the league’s weakest receiver groups entering the season, with only the 34-year-old Edelman boasting a proven track record of NFL production.

Despite encouraging performances by Edelman (11 targets, eight catches, career-high 179 yards), Harry (12 targets, eight catches, 72 yards) and Byrd (nine targets, six catches, 72 yards) in Sunday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it would not be surprising to see New England bolster this unit by trading for or signing another proven pass-catcher.

The Patriots have made in-season moves for veteran receivers in each of the last three seasons, swinging deals for Mohamed Sanu (October 2019 and Josh Gordon (October 2018) and signing Antonio Brown (September 2019) and Kenny Britt (December 2017).

