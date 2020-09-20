Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Deny Attempts To Shop Star Receiver

Have you had enough of Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors yet?

Yes? Well, us, too. But alas, the story will not go away.

The 2020 NFL season isn’t even two weeks old and already there is trade speculation surrounding the Cleveland Browns receiver. Trade rumors have followed Beckham ever since he joined the Browns, with whom he has yet to reach the heights he enjoyed while with the New York Giants.

But, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland had no intention of dealing the 27-year-old wideout.

From Schefter’s column published Sunday morning:

Even before Odell Beckham Jr. shined during Thursday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, one source close to the situation insisted to ESPN that the Cleveland Browns had no plans or discussions this season about trading the wide receiver.

“It’s totally not true,” one source told ESPN, regarding speculation that Beckham could be traded. “No idea where anyone would have gotten that.”

Source: Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr. And they were and are adamant about it.https://t.co/hf3rL3G1CU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Despite the source’s claims, talk of a potential blockbuster surely will persist so long as Beckham and the Browns remain average, at best.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images