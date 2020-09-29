What Patriots Coaches Are Saying About Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has seen his role drastically change in the last few months.

Stidham, who was perceived as the team’s starting signal-caller after Tom Brady’s departure, not only lost the first-string job, but now seemingly has lost the back-up role, too.

Stidham has not yet been active on game day, with starter Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer as New England’s two active QBs.

Patriots assistant coaches like offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, however, remain high on the 2019 fourth-round pick.

“(Stidham) has done a great job since he got here. He’s a great kid and loves the game football. Works really hard. Has put a lot of time and effort into his craft,” McDaniels told reporters Tuesday, per MassLive.

“(He) competed his butt off this whole year trying to learn and improve as a football player. Really continues to work really hard and prepare just as he would if he was starting, which is what he did last year as a rookie. He’s an unselfish guy. He will do anything to help the team. Practices well, practices hard, prepares every week to be ready to go. I have a lot of confidence in Jarrett and I see a lot of growth in him each week that he’s here.”

Fisch, who’s coaching Stidham for the first time this season, said much of the same.

“Well, Jarrett has been a pleasure to work with because all he wants to ever do is get better and all he wants to do is improve and find a way to be more a part of playing,” Fisch said. “And he’s done a tremendous job there in terms of his work ethic, watching film, spending extra time in the meeting room, spending extra time on the practice field, staying later on the field, making sure pregame warmup he’s always available before, you know, before kickoff, so to speak.

“… So, it’s been a real cool thing to watch, and I’m really impressed with how motivated he has continued to be to get better and be, continue to be a participant on the offense.”

Stidham is listed third on the team’s depth chart. He suffered a hip injury late in training camp, which could be the reason he hasn’t worn a uniform on game day through three weeks.

