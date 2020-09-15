Stars Advance To Stanley Cup Final For First Time Since 2000 With Game 5 Win

It’s been a while since the Stars played in the Stanley Cup Final, but Dallas finally has punched its ticket to the championship series.
The Stars topped the Golden Knights 3-2 in a wild overtime victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Denis Gurianov potted the game-winning tally on the man-advantage less than four minutes into extra time to push Dallas to finals.
Check it out:
Awesome stuff.
This is the first time the Stars have reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2000 when they fell to the New Jersey Devils in six games.
Dallas now awaits the winner of the Lightning-Islanders series. Tampa Bay owns a 3-1 lead over New York.
Thumbnail photo via Gerry Thomas/USA TODAY Sports Images