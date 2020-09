Daniel Jones has had better games.

The Giants quarterback completed 26 of his 41 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Jones also had two interceptions, one coming at the goal line that thwarted a 19-play drive.

And, naturally, Twitter took notice.

And thereeees Daniel Jones. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 15, 2020

that interception took me completely off of the Daniel Jones hype train — handsome beast (@WorstGuyOnHere) September 15, 2020

I really wish Daniel Jones didn’t go on that 32 play drive only to throw an interception in the end zone — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 15, 2020

that was the most eli manning play daniel jones has ever made — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) September 15, 2020

For the “Daniel Jones is actually playing well!” crowd:



•He threw a pick to a blitzing OLB

•Threw one up for grabs in the end zone & got picked

•Fumbled on the goal line and it was wrongly called an incompletion — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 15, 2020

No Daniel Jones! You almost had me. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) September 15, 2020

Daniel Jones throwing that pick after the greatest drive ever assembled pic.twitter.com/Z5F4Ywjmwd — Kieran Dircks (@k_dircks) September 15, 2020

Well, there’s always Week 2 to turn things around.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images