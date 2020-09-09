Islanders Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The New York Islanders look to avoid going down 2-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

New York and Tampa Bay will play Game 2 at Rogers Place as the Islanders hope to rebound from an 8-2 walloping in Game 1. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point combined for 10 points in the win.

Here’s how to watch Islanders vs. Lightning Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images