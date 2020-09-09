Cam Newton Shows Excitement For First Game With Patriots On Twitter

Are you ready for some football?
Cam Newton certainly is.
The brand new New England Patriots quarterback took to Twitter to express his excitement for his first game with the team, posting a picture of Gillette Stadium with a simple caption Wednesday.
“Ready for gameday,” Newton wrote, in his signature font.
Check it out:
Newton officially was named New England’s starter this week.
The Patriots kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The game is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via the New England Patriots