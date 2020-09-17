MLB Rumors: Umpire Tests Positive For COVID-19, Triggers Crew Change

COVID-19 apparently has struck Major League Baseball once again.

Only this time, an umpire reportedly has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reported positive test triggered a sudden change in two crew assignments in Florida to help fill the gaps, sources told The Associated Press.

Tuesday’s Washington Nationals-Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field began with three umpires, with fill-in Clint Vondrak arriving in the fourth inning.

Roughly 280 miles away, veteran ump Andy Fletcher joined three younger umpires for the Boston Red Sox-Miami Marlins series at Marlins Park.