NFL Odds: Patriots Have These Super Bowl Lines On Eve Of Week 1

It’s official: the New England Patriots are longshots to reign over the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LV at +2000 on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. New England’s Super Bowl lines are tied for seventh-best on the eve of the start of the 2020 NFL regular season, which will begin Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions and favorites to win this season’s title, take on the Houston Texans.

Following a wild offseason, the Patriots worked hard during training camp to ramp up for the 2020 campaign.

Some experts are predicting trouble for New England in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s and other stars’ departures as well as several Patriots’ decisions to opt out of the season.

Although oddsmakers don’t believe New England will be down and out in 2020 — 25 teams have equal or worse Super Bowl odds than the Patriots — lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February would be nothing less than a shock.

