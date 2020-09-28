NFL Week 4 Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

So long, September; we hardly knew ye.

It’s hard to believe, but the first month of the 2020 NFL season is just about over, as the calendar turns to October to open Week 4.

Here are the early lines and totals (provided by consensus data) for each Week 4 game as the league approaches the quarter-pole.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

(-2.5) Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Total: 40

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

(-4) Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Total: 51

(-13.5) Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Total: 45.5

Cleveland Browns at (-5.5) Dallas Cowboys

Total: 56

(-3) Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears

Total: 44

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals

Total: 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers at (-7.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total: 45

Minneosta Vikings at (-4) Houston Texans

Total: 51.5

(-5.5) New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

Total: 50.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-1.5) Tennessee Titans

Total: 47.5

(-7) Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins

Total: 54.5

New York Giants at (-12) Los Angeles Rams

Total: 48.5

(-2.5) Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

Total: 49.5

New England Patriots at (-7) Kansas City Chiefs

Total: 47.5

Philadelphia Eagles at (-6) San Francisco 49ers

Total: 43

MONDAY, OCT. 5

Atlanta Falcons at (-6) Green Bay Packers

Total: 57.5

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images