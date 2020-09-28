NFL Week 4 Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

So long, September; we hardly knew ye.
It’s hard to believe, but the first month of the 2020 NFL season is just about over, as the calendar turns to October to open Week 4.
Here are the early lines and totals (provided by consensus data) for each Week 4 game as the league approaches the quarter-pole.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
(-2.5) Denver Broncos at New York Jets
Total: 40
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
(-4) Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Total: 51
(-13.5) Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Total: 45.5
Cleveland Browns at (-5.5) Dallas Cowboys
Total: 56
(-3) Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears
Total: 44
Jacksonville Jaguars at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals
Total: 45.5
Los Angeles Chargers at (-7.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total: 45
Minneosta Vikings at (-4) Houston Texans
Total: 51.5
(-5.5) New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Total: 50.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at (-1.5) Tennessee Titans
Total: 47.5
(-7) Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins
Total: 54.5
New York Giants at (-12) Los Angeles Rams
Total: 48.5
(-2.5) Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders
Total: 49.5
New England Patriots at (-7) Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Eagles at (-6) San Francisco 49ers
Total: 43
MONDAY, OCT. 5
Atlanta Falcons at (-6) Green Bay Packers
Total: 57.5