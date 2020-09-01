Nick Folk Contract: Reported Details Of Kicker’s New Deal With Patriots

The Patriots added some competition to the placekicking role, and we now know how much that’ll cost them.

With rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser having mixed performances to begin training camp, New England brought back Nick Folk, who was the most successful of the four kickers the Patriots used last season.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Tuesday shared details of Folk’s new deal with the Patriots.

Per source, K Nick Folk's contract with the Patriots is a 1-year deal worth the veteran minimum ($1.05m) plus a $7,500 signing bonus. Comes with a split salary ($550k) if he lands on IR. Cap number is $757,500.



Cheap investment if he can stick as the team's kicker. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 1, 2020

Folk, by all accounts, has been the better of the two kickers during camp so far. And though the Patriots used a fifth-round pick on Rohrwasser, he’s by no means a lock to make the team.