Patriots Practice Notes: Cam Newton Returns, Offensive Line In Trouble?

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton returned to practice Tuesday after missing Monday’s session with a reported excused absence.

Patriots running back Damien Harris, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, center David Andrews, defensive linemen Michael Barnett, Nick Thurman and Beau Allen and cornerbacks JC Jackson and Mike Jackson were not spotted Tuesday.

This is the second straight absence for Harris, Wynn, Andrews, Barnett and Mike Jackson.

Thurman and JC Jackson practiced Monday. JC Jackson even talked to reporters Monday afternoon.

The absences of Wynn and Andrews, both offensive starters, are most concerning with less than two weeks until the start of the 2020 NFL season. If they missed any time then the Patriots would have to count on their top depth options on the offensive line in Hjalte Froholdt, Korey Cunningham and Michael Onwenu.