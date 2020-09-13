Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 1

9 a.m. ET: Good morning from an empty Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

If this were a typical NFL season, thousands of Patriots fans would begin filtering in from their tailgates in about 2 1/2 hours. But this, of course, is not a typical season.

For at least the month of September, the Patriots will play their home games with no fans in attendance, creating an atmosphere that will be unlike any in franchise history.

On the field, New England will debut a new quarterback (Cam Newton) and a field new-look defense that lost six starters from last season. The Dolphins, whose stunning upset here last December robbed the Patriots of a first-round playoff bye, also revamped their roster this offseason, signing a squadron of free agents that featured ex-Patriots Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts.

On the injury front, the Patriots ruled wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski (foot) out for this game and subsequently placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Defensive tackle Beau Allen, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste also will begin the season on IR.

Four Patriots players are listed as questionable: wide receiver N’Keal Harry, tight end Dalton Keene, outside linebacker Chase Winovich and inside linebacker Cassh Maluia.

New England elevated kicker Nick Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams from its practice squad Saturday

Click the link below for our full game preview, and follow along right here throughout the day for full Patriots-Dolphins coverage.