Patriots Injury Report: Gunner Olszewski Out; N’Keal Harry Among Four Questionable

The New England Patriots have ruled wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski out for Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Olszewski, who’s dealing with a foot injury, did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

The Patriots listed four players as questionable for Sunday’s game: wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), tight end Dalton Keene (neck) and linebackers Chase Winovich (shoulder) and Cassh Maluia (knee).

Harry was a new addition to the injury report. He was a full participant in practice Friday, as was Winovich. Keene and Maluia both were limited.

OUT

WR Gunner Olszewski – Foot (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Dalton Keene – Neck (LP)

LB Cassh Maluia – Knee (LP)

WR N’Keal Harry – Shoulder (FP)

OLB Chase Winovich – Shoulder (FP)

Harry spoke with reporters after practice Friday and said he’s “feeling really good going into Week 1.”

“(I’m) extremely excited to get things going and get out there on game day,” the second-year wideout said. “I just can’t wait.”

Assuming Harry is active, the Patriots will have four available wide receivers Sunday: Harry, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers. They also could choose to promote or elevate one of the four wideouts currently on their practice squad (Isaiah Zuber, Devin Ross, Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey).

Byrd, Rex Burkhead and rookies Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor will be among the candidates to handle punt and/or kick return duties with Olszewski sidelined. Edelman is the Patriots’ most accomplished punt returner, but the team has shied away from using him in that role to preserve his health.

Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both were removed from the injury report Friday after being limited in practice earlier in the week.

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve Thursday, ruling him out for at least the next three games.

Miami listed safety Clayton Fejedelem as doubtful with a pectoral injury. Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, tight end Mike Gesicki, cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard and linebacker Kyle Van Noy all were limited in practice this week but were removed from the injury report Friday.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots