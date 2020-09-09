Red Sox Notes: Despite Walk-Off Loss Vs. Phillies, Boston Is Crushing Home Runs

One game down. One more to go.

And hopefully, the second one goes a little better for the Boston Red Sox, who came incredibly close to completing their comeback in the first game of Tuesday’s double header against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Instead, they entered the final inning with a one-run lead and got walked-off on for a 6-4 loss. But such is life for the Red Sox in 2020, and at least they can end the day on a high note with a better showing in Game 2.

But there was some positive in the first game of the day. Namely, the Boston offense has been on an absolute tear hitting home runs.

Red Sox have hit 12 HRs in the last three games. Today, all three were crushed:

Devers 116.5 mph exit velo, 416'

Verdugo 109.5 mph, 423'

Devers 108.8 mph, 417' — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 8, 2020

The Sox lineup on Tuesday went yard four times, making for their 13th home run in just three games and their 32nd in their last 19. Rafael Devers had two on the night, going back-to-back with Alex Verdugo in the fifth inning, and Bobby Dalbec tied things up for Boston in the sixth to make for his fourth homer in just eight games with the Red Sox.

“If he just makes contact he does a lot of damage,” manager Ron Roenicke said of Dalbec after the first game in a Zoom conference.

That’s three-straight games where the Red Sox were down and managed to either come from behind and take the victory, or come pretty close to it.

So close, yet so far.

“We did a nice job today. We came back on ’em and got the lead and got the people out. We wanted to finish the game but it didn’t work,” Roenicke said.

“We could make some plays a little bit better to help us but we’re doing a good job when we get behind of still battling and trying to come back.”

— Rafael Devers got Boston on the board in the second to tie the game at one-run apiece, and his first of the two home runs he hit Tuesday was pretty special.

For one, the homer had an exit velocity of 116.5 miles per hour, making it not only the hardest hit ball of his career, but the second-hardest hit ball off the bat for a home run by a Red Sox player, per Statcast. (Hanley Ramirez takes the crown with a homer back in 2008.)

The third baseman has made a ton of progress in getting back to the offensive production we saw last season.

Per Ian Brown of MLB.com, he’s turned his season-opening slump around to hit .323 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in his last 99 at bats.

On Aug. 13, Rafael Devers arrived to the park hitting .167 with two homers and three RBIs in 60 at-bats. In the 99 at-bats since then, he's at .323 with seven homers and 25 RBIs. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 8, 2020

“He’s still probably not as consistent as he was last year for a long period of time but really good to see, and the high fastball, the home run he hit, was something that he’s been chasing too much of,” Roenicke said of Devers. “And that thing, that was really hit. So really good things from him.”

— Boston’s pitching staff walked eight batters in the first game Tuesday, allowing Phillies to take their base in every inning but the fifth.

And Philadelphia capitalized.

“It always hurts you, no question. Walks have hurt us all year,” Roenicke said.

In the third inning alone, starting pitcher Martin Perez walked three guys, six in total.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today but we were still able to compete,” Perez said in his postgame Zoom conference.

He turned it around after the third for two bounce-back innings, and would have earned the win had Boston not fallen apart in the seventh inning.

“The one goal that I have is to go out there and compete…and control what you can control. That’s all you can do, because everybody knows we haven’t been playing how we’re supposed to, but if we go out there and give it 100% every day, you can do the job and do the job well. That’s what we need to do. Go out there and compete every day and every night.”

Fortunately, Boston has a chance to do that immediately in Game 2.