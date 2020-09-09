Tony Romo Predicts This NFL Team Will Take ‘Big Leap’ This Season

Tony Romo is known for his masterful predictions. And the NFL quarterback-turned-color analyst shared another bold one Tuesday.

Romo’s latest hot take? The Miami Dolphins will take a “big leap” in 2020.

“I think they are going to be much improved,” Romo told reporters during CBS Zoom call previewing the upcoming NFL season, via The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. “I think you’re going to see Miami take a big leap this year. And in two years, you’re going to see a monster leap. I think (head coach Brian) Flores is doing a good job. It’s a team to watch.”

Sure, landing quarterback prospect Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft should be helpful at one point or another. But there’s more Romo likes about the team’s new look.

“When you get six picks in the top 70 and what they’ve done in free agency, sometimes you look and (say teams) overspend,” he said, via Jackson. “But I will tell you right now: I think everything the Dolphins have done, without evaluating talent they drafted, but the position, (is smart).

“… What they’re doing, they’re building it the right way. I really feel like you are going to see Miami come on. They will be better this year. There is no question they are going to be a much-improved team. The way they’re doing it is what I’m most impressed with. You will see them develop. Remember, the (San Francisco) 49ers were bad, bad, bad for a little bit and then really good. They kept building that defensive line, offensive line. They did things that I think win in the National Football League.”

So far, Romo has a decent track record at predicting teams’ success (or lack thereof).

During an interview before the season began, Romo suggested the Cleveland Browns would struggle offensively in 2019. They did.

Halfway through the season, Romo predicted the San Francisco 49ers would top the NFC in 2019. They did.

But will his streak continue in 2020? Only time will tell.

Romo, by the way, will call Sunday’s Dolphins-Patriots game in New England.