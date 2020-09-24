Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Christian Vazquez Back For Series Finale

Plenty has been working for the Boston Red Sox, so they’re not going to disrupt much.

Boston is eyeing its fourth straight win Thursday as it plays the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale of a three-game set at Fenway Park. A win for the Red Sox will give them a share of fourth place in the American League East with the O’s.

As for the lineups, there will be just one personnel change, as Christian Vazquez will replace Kevin Plawecki in the lineup and behind the plate. Vazquez will hit fifth, which bumps Jackie Bradley Jr. down a spot in the order to sixth.

Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox, making his final start of the season. He’ll be opposed by Alex Cobb.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles.