Red Sox’s Ron Roenicke Reflects On ‘Weird’ 2020 In Last Week Of Season

It’s been anything but a normal 2020 Major League Baseball season, to say the least. And Ron Roenicke knows it.

The Boston Red Sox manager, who likely thought he’d be managing a full 162-game season when he was named to the position, is about to finish up the shortened 60-game campaign this week.

Boston sits in last place in the American League East heading into its game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. And even though Roenicke wouldn’t mind getting out of last, it doesn’t mean much when the postseason isn’t involved.

“It’s been a weird one for me personally dealing with everything we’ve had to deal with,” he told reporters Tuesday on Zoom. “… To get out of last would be nice. But we’ve had a tough season. Unless this team is going to the playoffs, I think anything else is a disappointment.”

The Red Sox will miss the postseason for the second straight year.