Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Alex Verdugo Returns For Series Opener

The Red Sox have reached the final week of their season.

Boston on Tuesday will host the Baltimore Orioles for the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. Nick Pivetta, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in the Brandon Workman trade, will make his first start in a Red Sox uniform, while Keegan Akin will toe the rubber for the Orioles.

As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo will lead off and and play right field for Boston after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec will play first base and bat seventh, one spot ahead of left fielder Michael Chavis.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (20-34)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Michael Chavis, LF

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (0-0, 15.88 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (23-31)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Austin Hays, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Renato Nunez, DH

DJ Stewart, LF

Pedro Severino, C

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Ramon Urias, SS

Keegan Akin, LHP (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

