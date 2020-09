He’s baaack.

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday announced Steven Stamkos is in the lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This will be the star center’s first playoff appearance of the playoffs after undergoing surgery March 2 to repair an injured core muscle. He hasn’t played in an NHL game since Feb. 25 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per the team’s statement.

Here’s a look at him warming up, via the league:

The Lightning and Stars currently are tied at one game apiece.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images