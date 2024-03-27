The Boston Bruins will hit the next stop of their six-game roadie Wednesday, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second night of a back-to-back at Amalie Arena.

The B’s got back on track Tuesday, defeating the Florida Panthers in a hard-fought game that wouldn’t have been out of place in any playoff series. It was a good response for Boston, which was called out by head coach Jim Montgomery following back-to-back losses. The Bruins won’t make major changes, though James van Riemsdyk is back in the lineup if morning skate is an indication of anything.

It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, with Jeremy Swayman securing the victory against Florida on Tuesday.

The Bruins and Lightning are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (42-16-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-25-7)

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

