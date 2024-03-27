The Boston Bruins will hit the next stop of their six-game roadie Wednesday, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second night of a back-to-back at Amalie Arena.
The B’s got back on track Tuesday, defeating the Florida Panthers in a hard-fought game that wouldn’t have been out of place in any playoff series. It was a good response for Boston, which was called out by head coach Jim Montgomery following back-to-back losses. The Bruins won’t make major changes, though James van Riemsdyk is back in the lineup if morning skate is an indication of anything.
It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, with Jeremy Swayman securing the victory against Florida on Tuesday.
The Bruins and Lightning are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
Story continues below advertisement
BOSTON BRUINS (42-16-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Tampa Bay Lightning (39-25-7)
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
Story continues below advertisement
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images