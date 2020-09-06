Watch Red Sox Complete Awesome Ninth-Inning Walk-Off Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox found a bit of magic late Saturday night

The Red Sox found a little bit of magic late Saturday night.

Boston was down 8-7 entering the ninth when Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate.

The shortstop, however, tied the game with a solo home run into deep left-center field.

Then it was Yairo Muñoz’s turn to shine. The Red Sox left fielder put a ball in play, allowing Christian Vazquez to run home from third base and score the game-winning run.

Check it out:

What a way to end the game.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Red Sox:

Watch Red Sox Blast Three Home Runs In Second Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Related