Watch Red Sox Complete Awesome Ninth-Inning Walk-Off Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox found a little bit of magic late Saturday night.

Boston was down 8-7 entering the ninth when Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate.

The shortstop, however, tied the game with a solo home run into deep left-center field.

Then it was Yairo Muñoz’s turn to shine. The Red Sox left fielder put a ball in play, allowing Christian Vazquez to run home from third base and score the game-winning run.

Check it out:

It's a beautiful night for a walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/gTdmJbnSye — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

What a way to end the game.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images