Watch Red Sox Complete Awesome Ninth-Inning Walk-Off Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox found a little bit of magic late Saturday night.
Boston was down 8-7 entering the ninth when Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate.
The shortstop, however, tied the game with a solo home run into deep left-center field.
Then it was Yairo Muñoz’s turn to shine. The Red Sox left fielder put a ball in play, allowing Christian Vazquez to run home from third base and score the game-winning run.
Check it out:
What a way to end the game.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images