Jackie Bradley Jr. has done it again.

A night after hitting a home run and making a nice leaping catch for the Boston Red Sox, the center fielder blasted a solo shot in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bradley drove a 2-2 cutter from Taijuan Walker into the right-field seats to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

Please enjoy this JBJ homer.

We did. pic.twitter.com/ILkwH50uAb — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 4, 2020

No doubt about it.

The round-tripper marked the fourth of the season for Bradley.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images