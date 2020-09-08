Week 1 NFL Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

Handicapping the NFL is never easy, and it might be even more difficult in 2020.
The unique circumstances under which the football season will be played this season make picking games a head-scratcher. How much does home-field advantage when games are played in largely (or completely) empty stadiums? How do we know what we’re looking at when we didn’t have any preseason games to get a gauge of teams?
These questions are impossible to answer, and we might not get a feel for what this whole thing will look like until we’re a few weeks into the season. But if you think that’s going to keep people from betting on the NFL, you’re clearly not paying attention.
Here are the betting lines and over/unders for all 16 games this season. (Odds via consensus data.)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Houston Texans at (-9) Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 54.5
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
Chicago Bears at (-3) Detroit Lions
Total: 44.5
Cleveland Browns at (-7.5) Baltimore Ravens
Total: 48.5
Green Bay Packers at (-2.5) Minnesota Vikings
Total: 45.5
(-8) Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Total: 45
(-3) Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers
Total: 47.5
Miami Dolphins at (-6.5) New England Patriots
Total: 43
New York Jets at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills
Total: 39.5
(-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Total: 42.5
(-2) Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
Total: 49
(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals
Total: 43
Arizona Cardinals at (-7) San Francisco 49ers
Total: 47.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-3.5) New Orleans Saints
Total: 49
(-3) Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Total: 52
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
(-6) Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants
Total: 47.5
Tennessee Titans at (PK) Denver Broncos
Total: 41
