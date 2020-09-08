Week 1 NFL Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

Handicapping the NFL is never easy, and it might be even more difficult in 2020.

The unique circumstances under which the football season will be played this season make picking games a head-scratcher. How much does home-field advantage when games are played in largely (or completely) empty stadiums? How do we know what we’re looking at when we didn’t have any preseason games to get a gauge of teams?

These questions are impossible to answer, and we might not get a feel for what this whole thing will look like until we’re a few weeks into the season. But if you think that’s going to keep people from betting on the NFL, you’re clearly not paying attention.

Here are the betting lines and over/unders for all 16 games this season. (Odds via consensus data.)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

Houston Texans at (-9) Kansas City Chiefs

Total: 54.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

Chicago Bears at (-3) Detroit Lions

Total: 44.5

Cleveland Browns at (-7.5) Baltimore Ravens

Total: 48.5

Green Bay Packers at (-2.5) Minnesota Vikings

Total: 45.5

(-8) Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Total: 45

(-3) Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Total: 47.5

Miami Dolphins at (-6.5) New England Patriots

Total: 43

New York Jets at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills

Total: 39.5

(-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Total: 42.5

(-2) Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Total: 49

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Total: 43

Arizona Cardinals at (-7) San Francisco 49ers

Total: 47.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-3.5) New Orleans Saints

Total: 49

(-3) Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Total: 52

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

(-6) Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

Total: 47.5

Tennessee Titans at (PK) Denver Broncos

Total: 41

