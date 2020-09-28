Xander Bogaerts Hopeful Jackie Bradley Jr. Will Stay With Red Sox Beyond 2020

One of the biggest questions facing the Red Sox (besides who will be the new manager) is if Jackie Bradley Jr. will remain in Boston.

The center fielder is set to become a free agent and has expressed interest in testing the open market.

Bradley has provided the Red Sox with some elite defense over the last eight years, including in Boston’s 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to close out the 2020 season.

This guy is just something else. 😲 pic.twitter.com/sKpwpEBApk — NESN (@NESN) September 27, 2020

Xander Bogaerts, for one, hopes Bradley will be in a Red Sox uniform come Opening Day 2021.