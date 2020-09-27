NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum Staying In Touch With Kyrie Irving While In Bubble

Jayson Tatum apparently has been in contact with a polarizing former Celtics star during Boston’s playoff run in the Walt Disney World bubble.

Kyrie Irving called Tatum “occasionally” while the C’s play in the bubble, ESPN’s Rachel Nichols reported ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Irving has called Tatum to offer his input, or simply to talk.

The two have spoken regularly since Irving left Boston in 2019. In fact, Tatum actually anticipated getting a call or two from his friend while in Orlando.

“Ky is like my big brother,” Tatum said earlier this month. “We still talk to this day, and we’ve talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot.”

Tatum has been working on building his leadership role in Boston since quickly moving up the ranks between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. And according to Nichols, Irving has been helping him with that, too.